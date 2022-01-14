Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vital Signs. The 3 problems with fines for not reporting positive COVID tests

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
The NSW government’s announcement of a $1,000 fine for failing to report a positive voluntary rapid antigen test will likely achieve the opposite of its intention.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


