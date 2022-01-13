Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ocean heat is at record levels, with major consequences

By Kevin Trenberth, Distinguished Scholar, NCAR; Affiliated Faculty, University of Auckland
While surface temperatures were about the 6th warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest – and they’re a stronger indicator of global warming. A top climate scientist explains.The Conversation


