Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crime won't stop because of COVID. So how should we protect crime scene investigators?

By Paola Magni, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science, Murdoch University
There are no COVID-specific protocols for forensic officers collecting evidence from crime scenes. New recommendations suggest how teams and their equipment can be reorganised to minimise the risk.The Conversation



