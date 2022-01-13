Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fire management in Australia has reached a crossroads and 'business as usual' won’t cut it

By Rachael Helene Nolan, Senior research fellow, Western Sydney University
Grant Williamson, Research Fellow in Environmental Science, University of Tasmania
Katharine Haynes, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Environmental Risk Management of Bushfires, University of Wollongong
Mark Ooi, Senior Research Fellow, UNSW
The current wet conditions delivered by La Niña may have caused widespread flooding, but they’ve also provided a reprieve from the threat of bushfires in southeastern Australia. This is an ideal time to consider how we prepare for the next bushfire season.

Dry conditions will eventually return, as will fire. So, two years on from the catastrophic Black Summer fires, is Australia better equipped for a future of extreme fire seasons?

In our recent synthesisThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


