Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With fewer animals to spread their seeds, plants could have trouble adapting to climate change

By Evan Fricke, Faculty Fellow in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Rice University
Alejandro Ordonez, Assistant Professor of Global Change Biology, Aarhus University
Haldre Rogers, Associate Professor of Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology, Iowa State University
Jens-Christian Svenning, Professor of ecology, Aarhus University
Forests around the world will need to shift their ranges to adapt to climate change. But many trees and plants rely on animals to spread their seeds widely, and those partners are declining.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


