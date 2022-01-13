With fewer animals to spread their seeds, plants could have trouble adapting to climate change
By Evan Fricke, Faculty Fellow in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Rice University
Alejandro Ordonez, Assistant Professor of Global Change Biology, Aarhus University
Haldre Rogers, Associate Professor of Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology, Iowa State University
Jens-Christian Svenning, Professor of ecology, Aarhus University
Forests around the world will need to shift their ranges to adapt to climate change. But many trees and plants rely on animals to spread their seeds widely, and those partners are declining.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 13, 2022