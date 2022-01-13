Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In a pandemic, ignoring science affects everyone. Citizenship education can help ensure that doesn't happen

By Evan Saperstein, Postdoctoral Fellow, Citizenship Education and History Teaching Research Lab, Université de Montréal
The failure to observe public health protocols during the pandemic requires attention and action. Revitalizing global citizenship education in schools should be part of addressing the problem.The Conversation


© The Conversation


