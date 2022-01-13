Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID affected markets and livelihoods in Kenya's fisheries sector

By Mbaru Emmanuel, Senior Fisheries Scientist, Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute
Jacqueline Lau, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, James Cook University
Sarah Ruth Sutcliffe, Marine Social Sciences PhD candidate, James Cook University
Share this article
Fisheries support the livelihoods and well-being of millions of people around the world. Before the COVID pandemic, global fisheries production had reached a record high. Fast forward to 2021, and the pandemic has greatly altered the fisheries sector – increasing vulnerability and exposing weaknesses in fisheries food systems at both local and international levels.

The Kenyan coastal fishery supports more than 23,000 fishers catching over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fast food doesn't improve food security in urban Ghana: it's too costly
~ Deforestation is causing more storms in west Africa, finds 30-year satellite study
~ Ernest Shonekan obituary: an ineffectual leader during turbulent times in Nigeria
~ Omicron may reach millions before vaccines do – but that doesn't mean race to vaccinate the world is over
~ I was caught up in Canada's harsh and unscientific African travel ban
~ Southern Africa's Namaqualand daisies are flowering earlier: why it's a red flag
~ Lockdown schooling: research from across the world shows reasons to be hopeful
~ We studied the sounds of mosquitoes’ mating rituals – our findings could help fight malaria
~ Asylum seekers: why UK needs to change how it assesses the age of new arrivals
~ Ocean temperatures are at record levels, with major consequences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter