Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deforestation is causing more storms in west Africa, finds 30-year satellite study

By Christopher Taylor, Meteorologist, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
Douglas Parker, Professor of Meteorology, University of Leeds
Share this article
We know that forests are crucial to fighting global climate change, but another important and perhaps less appreciated aspect is the way they affect the climate on a much more local scale. Our research shows that deforestation in west Africa has made storms more frequent and thus increased the risk of disastrous flash flooding in the region’s coastal cities.

Much of west Africa was deforested throughout the 20th century, a process driven by agriculture, international trade in goods like cocoa, and the displacement…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fast food doesn't improve food security in urban Ghana: it's too costly
~ How COVID affected markets and livelihoods in Kenya's fisheries sector
~ Ernest Shonekan obituary: an ineffectual leader during turbulent times in Nigeria
~ Omicron may reach millions before vaccines do – but that doesn't mean race to vaccinate the world is over
~ I was caught up in Canada's harsh and unscientific African travel ban
~ Southern Africa's Namaqualand daisies are flowering earlier: why it's a red flag
~ Lockdown schooling: research from across the world shows reasons to be hopeful
~ We studied the sounds of mosquitoes’ mating rituals – our findings could help fight malaria
~ Asylum seekers: why UK needs to change how it assesses the age of new arrivals
~ Ocean temperatures are at record levels, with major consequences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter