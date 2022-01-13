Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Omicron may reach millions before vaccines do – but that doesn't mean race to vaccinate the world is over

By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
The pandemic is accelerating. It’s estimated that there could be 3 billion new infections globally over the next three months thanks to the highly infectious omicron variant.

Large outbreaks are ongoing across Europe and North America and cases are also rising in many other countries. Omicron has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


