Human Rights Observatory

I was caught up in Canada's harsh and unscientific African travel ban

By Badriyya Yusuf, PhD Candidate/Researcher in International Relations, Queen's University, Ontario
Ottawa’s travel ban against African countries made clear its underlying policy: What matters is not your test result, but where you’ve been. It’s yet another example of anti-Africa discrimation.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


