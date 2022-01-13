Lockdown schooling: research from across the world shows reasons to be hopeful
By Nina Bergdahl, Research associate, Department of Computer and Systems Sciences, Stockholm University
Melissa Bond, Lecturer (Digital Technology Education), Education Futures, University of South Australia
Despite the major challenges lockdown-induced remote learning has presented, teachers, pupils and parents alike have reaped certain benefits. Can school learn from these changes?
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 13, 2022