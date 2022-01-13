Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We studied the sounds of mosquitoes’ mating rituals – our findings could help fight malaria

By Joerg T Albert, Professor of Sensory Biology & Biophysics, UCL
Alex Alampounti, Research Fellow, Biophysics, UCL
Marcos Georgiades, PhD Candidate, Neurobiology and Biophysics, UCL
In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that almost half the world’s population was at risk of malaria, while some 627,000 people died from the disease.

Although a malaria vaccine may soon be available (the WHO recommended one for children last year), malaria is just one of several mosquito-borne diseases. And the total number of mosquito-related…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


