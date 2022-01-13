Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Downing Street party: what the law actually said about work gatherings in May 2020

By Alan Greene, Reader in Constitutional Law and Human Rights, University of Birmingham
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that a group of people gathered in the garden of 10 Downing Street on May 20, 2020 while the UK was in a national lockdown. The admission follows widespread outrage over a leaked email that appeared to invite staff to “bring your own booze” and socialise at a time when people were not allowed to meet their friends or family outside their household. However, Johnson continues to insist that the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


