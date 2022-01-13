Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond social mobility, college students value giving back to society

By Marcela G. Cuellar, Associate Professor of Higher Education Leadership, University of California, Davis
Alicia Bencomo Garcia, Ph.D. Student, University of California, Davis
Kem Saichaie, Director of Learning & Teaching, University of California, Davis
Share this article
Students who are the first in their family to attend college view a college degree differently than children of college-educated parents, researchers find.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Crypto countries: Nigeria and El Salvador's opposing journeys into digital currencies – podcast
~ Making sugar, making 'coolies': Chinese laborers toiled alongside Black workers on 19th-century Louisiana plantations
~ Tackling 2022 with hope: 5 essential reads
~ When meeting someone new, try skirting the small talk and digging a little deeper
~ Racial and ethnic diversity is lacking among nonprofit leaders – but there are ways to change that
~ Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities
~ Afghanistan: Taliban plans for suicide brigade reveal changing nature of warfare in 21st century
~ Mesurer les travail des enfants: le cas des cacaoyères ivoiriennes
~ The journey to a pig-heart transplant began 60 years ago
~ The wiring in your plane could soon be made from recycled plastic -- new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter