Beyond social mobility, college students value giving back to society
By Marcela G. Cuellar, Associate Professor of Higher Education Leadership, University of California, Davis
Alicia Bencomo Garcia, Ph.D. Student, University of California, Davis
Kem Saichaie, Director of Learning & Teaching, University of California, Davis
Students who are the first in their family to attend college view a college degree differently than children of college-educated parents, researchers find.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 13, 2022