Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mesurer les travail des enfants: le cas des cacaoyères ivoiriennes

By Marine Jouvin, PhD Candidate in development economics, Université de Bordeaux
Share this article
Les preuves du travail des enfants dans les exploitations cacaoyères d'Afrique de l'Ouest avaient été rendues publiques à la fin des années 1990, avec la parution d’articles de presse documentant l'existence d’activités dangereuses effectuées par des enfants dans les exploitations cacaoyères. Depuis lors pour mettre fin au travail des enfants, des pressions toujours plus fortes n'ont eu de cesse d'être exercées sur l'industrie du cacao, notamment par la société civile et plus récemmenr par…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Crypto countries: Nigeria and El Salvador's opposing journeys into digital currencies – podcast
~ Beyond social mobility, college students value giving back to society
~ Making sugar, making 'coolies': Chinese laborers toiled alongside Black workers on 19th-century Louisiana plantations
~ Tackling 2022 with hope: 5 essential reads
~ When meeting someone new, try skirting the small talk and digging a little deeper
~ Racial and ethnic diversity is lacking among nonprofit leaders – but there are ways to change that
~ Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities
~ Afghanistan: Taliban plans for suicide brigade reveal changing nature of warfare in 21st century
~ The journey to a pig-heart transplant began 60 years ago
~ The wiring in your plane could soon be made from recycled plastic -- new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter