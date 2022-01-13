Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Government management of Omicron blighted by false assumptions, bad planning

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The lack of preparation has been even more stunning than the miscalculation. As prime minister, Scott Morrison has to shoulder prime responsibility.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The science that is helping researchers find the 'disappeared' in Latin America
~ Germany: Conviction for State Torture in Syria
~ North Korea: Covid-19 Used to Bludgeon Rights
~ Maldives: Extremist Attacks Go Unpunished
~ Vietnam: Dozens of Rights Activists Detained, Tried
~ Myanmar: Coup Crushes Democratic Rule
~ EU: Commitment to Rights Falters Under Stress
~ Latin America: Alarming Reversal of Basic Freedoms
~ Turkey Defies International Human Rights Law
~ Lebanon: Callous Disregard for Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter