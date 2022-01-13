Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The science that is helping researchers find the 'disappeared' in Latin America

By Jamie Pringle, Senior Lecturer in Geosciences, Keele University
Alejandra Baena, Researcher in Materials Physics, Geophysics and Materials Science., Universidad Antonio Nariño
Carlos Martín Molina, Researcher Professor, Universidad Antonio Nariño
Kristopher Wisniewski, Lecturer in Forensic Science, Keele University
Vivienne Heaton, Lecturer in Forensic Anthropology and Biology, Keele University
In most Latin American countries where there has been a high level of civil conflict over the past few decades, there are still huge numbers of missing people due to forced disappearances. In Colombia alone this number is estimated to be more than 120,000 people after five decades of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


