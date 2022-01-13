Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Conviction for State Torture in Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photos of Syrians who have been detained or disappeared set up by Families for Freedom, as part of a protest in front of the court in Koblenz, July 2, 2020. © 2020 Alexander Suttor (Berlin) – The conviction of a former Syrian intelligence officer for crimes against humanity by a German court is a ground-breaking step toward justice for serious crimes in Syria, Human Rights Watch said today. The judgment is a meaningful moment for civilians who survived torture and sexual abuse in Syria’s prisons.   On January 13, 2022, a German court delivered its judgment in the trial of…


© Human Rights Watch -


