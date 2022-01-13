Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: Covid-19 Used to Bludgeon Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns of possible food shortages during a Workers' Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 15, 2021. © 2021 Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP (New York) – North Korea’s unnecessary and extreme restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic helped tighten government control while creating a humanitarian crisis, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. “North Korea used Covid-19 restrictions to further oppress the North Korean people while igniting a crisis over access to food, medicine, and other…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Government management of Omicron blighted by false assumptions, bad planning
~ The science that is helping researchers find the 'disappeared' in Latin America
~ Germany: Conviction for State Torture in Syria
~ Maldives: Extremist Attacks Go Unpunished
~ Vietnam: Dozens of Rights Activists Detained, Tried
~ Myanmar: Coup Crushes Democratic Rule
~ EU: Commitment to Rights Falters Under Stress
~ Latin America: Alarming Reversal of Basic Freedoms
~ Turkey Defies International Human Rights Law
~ Lebanon: Callous Disregard for Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter