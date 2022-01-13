Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Extremist Attacks Go Unpunished

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Maldivian police secure area following a blast targeting former President Mohamed Nasheed, Malé, Maldives, May 6, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mohamed Sharuhaan The Maldives [TH1] authorities during 2021 failed to adequately address threats and violence by extremist Islamist groups against politicians, journalists, and activists, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. Despite some advances in media freedom under President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the government threatened to impose new restrictions and employed abusive laws limiting freedom of assembly to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Government management of Omicron blighted by false assumptions, bad planning
~ The science that is helping researchers find the 'disappeared' in Latin America
~ Germany: Conviction for State Torture in Syria
~ North Korea: Covid-19 Used to Bludgeon Rights
~ Vietnam: Dozens of Rights Activists Detained, Tried
~ Myanmar: Coup Crushes Democratic Rule
~ EU: Commitment to Rights Falters Under Stress
~ Latin America: Alarming Reversal of Basic Freedoms
~ Turkey Defies International Human Rights Law
~ Lebanon: Callous Disregard for Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter