Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Coup Crushes Democratic Rule

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Medical workers stand in a “Red Ribbon Campaign” demonstration at a hospital in Mandalay, Myanmar, protesting against the military coup, February 3, 2021.   © 2021 Kaung Zaw Hein / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Images (New York) – The February 1, 2021 military coup in Myanmar overthrew democratic rule and plunged the country into steadily worsening rights abuses, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. Security forces under the junta led by Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing committed widespread and serious abuses that amount to crimes against humanity. “Myanmar’s…


© Human Rights Watch -


