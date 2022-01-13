Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Commitment to Rights Falters Under Stress

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Sara, 26, and Hassan, 24, both from Syria, sit on the ground in the forest in Lewosze, Poland, after crossing the border from Belarus, October 29, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel (Brussels) – The European Union’s support for abusive governments to keep migrants and asylum seekers far away during 2021 exemplified the yawning distance between the bloc’s rhetoric on human rights and its actual practice, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. Prime examples are the militarization and humanitarian emergency at the Belarus-Poland border, and pushbacks…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Vietnam: Dozens of Rights Activists Detained, Tried
~ Myanmar: Coup Crushes Democratic Rule
~ Latin America: Alarming Reversal of Basic Freedoms
~ Turkey Defies International Human Rights Law
~ Lebanon: Callous Disregard for Rights
~ Bahrain: Repression Marks Uprising Anniversary
~ Belarus: Civil Society ‘Purge’
~ Russia: Repression Escalates
~ Kazakhstan: Protect Human Rights During Crisis
~ Indonesia: Covid-19 Response Overshadows Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter