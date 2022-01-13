Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Callous Disregard for Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Families of Port Blast's victims show portraits of their beloved ones near the Palace of Justice in Beirut, November 25, 2021. Relatives of victims call for an independent judiciary to achieve justice. © 2021 Elisa Gestri/Sipa USA via AP Images (Beirut) – The corrupt and incompetent Lebanese authorities have deliberately plunged the country into one of the worst economic crises in modern times, demonstrating a callous disregard for the rights of the population, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022.   The impact of the economic crisis on residents’…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Vietnam: Dozens of Rights Activists Detained, Tried
~ Myanmar: Coup Crushes Democratic Rule
~ EU: Commitment to Rights Falters Under Stress
~ Latin America: Alarming Reversal of Basic Freedoms
~ Turkey Defies International Human Rights Law
~ Bahrain: Repression Marks Uprising Anniversary
~ Belarus: Civil Society ‘Purge’
~ Russia: Repression Escalates
~ Kazakhstan: Protect Human Rights During Crisis
~ Indonesia: Covid-19 Response Overshadows Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter