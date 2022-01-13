Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Repression Marks Uprising Anniversary

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An anti-government protestor gestures in front of police as demonstrators re-occupy Pearl roundabout on February 19, 2011 in Manama, Bahrain. Ten years after the anti-government protests, virtually all opposition has been quashed. © 2011 John Moore/Getty Images (Beirut) – Bahraini activists commemorated the tenth anniversary of the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings amid heavy repression, including the arrest and torture of children, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. Independent media and prominent opposition groups remained outlawed. Health and hygiene…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Vietnam: Dozens of Rights Activists Detained, Tried
~ Myanmar: Coup Crushes Democratic Rule
~ EU: Commitment to Rights Falters Under Stress
~ Latin America: Alarming Reversal of Basic Freedoms
~ Turkey Defies International Human Rights Law
~ Lebanon: Callous Disregard for Rights
~ Belarus: Civil Society ‘Purge’
~ Russia: Repression Escalates
~ Kazakhstan: Protect Human Rights During Crisis
~ Indonesia: Covid-19 Response Overshadows Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter