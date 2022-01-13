Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Civil Society ‘Purge’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva, right, and Daria Chultsova embrace inside a defendants' cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. © 2021 AP (Berlin) – Belarusian authorities unleashed an unprecedented crackdown against civil society following peaceful countrywide protests in spring and summer 2020, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. In 2021 Belarusian government viciously targeted political and civic activists, independent journalists, and human rights defenders, subjecting them to smear campaigns, politically motivated…


© Human Rights Watch -


