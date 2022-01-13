Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Covid-19 Response Overshadows Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine at North Sumatra University Hospital in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia,  November 26, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara (New York) – The Indonesian government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic displaced important human rights concerns in 2021, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. After a deadly surge in cases in 2021, the authorities locked down Java, Bali, and many other parts of the archipelago. “The Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a much greater threat to the Indonesian government’s economic agenda than…


© Human Rights Watch -


