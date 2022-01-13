Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Dangerous Backsliding on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women farmers attend a gathering to mark the first anniversary of their protests against controversial farm reforms at Haryana's Bahadurgarh, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 26, 2021. ©2021 AP Photo/Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto Indian authorities intensified their crackdown on activists, journalists, and other critics of the government using politically motivated prosecutions in 2021, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. Tens of thousands of people died during a surge in Covid-19 cases, with the government failing to provide adequate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


