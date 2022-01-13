Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Future for Autocrats is Darker Than It Seems

By Human Rights Watch
(Geneva) – Autocratic leaders faced significant backlash in 2021, but democracy will flourish in the contest with autocracy only if democratic leaders do a better job of addressing global problems, Kenneth Roth, executive director at Human Rights Watch, said today in releasing the Human Rights Watch World Report 2022. From Cuba to Hong Kong, people took to the streets demanding democracy when unaccountable rulers, as they so often do, prioritized their own interests over those of their citizens, Roth said. However, many democratic leaders have been too mired in short-term preoccupations and scoring…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


