Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Undertones: From ‘Satanic’ QR codes and ‘public enemies’, navigating the pandemic in Russia

By Civic Media Observatory
Protests erupted throughout the country in late 2021 and polarization is deepening, as government members and state media label anti-vaxxers “enemies of the people,” a term loaded with negative historical connotations.


© Global Voices


More
