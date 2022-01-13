Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Climate Policy Harms Rights Record

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students call for urgent climate action during the school strike for climate in Perth, Australia, October 15, 2021. © 2021 Sophie McNeill/Human Rights Watch (Sydney) – The Australian government’s failure to take ambitious climate action and its support for the fossil fuel industry contributes to the global climate crisis and mars the country’s human rights record, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. For the first time, Human Rights Watch is including a Climate Change Policy and Impacts section as part of the organization’s annual assessment of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


