Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Slow Progress on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hughes Van Ellis (left), a Tulsa Race Massacre survivor and World War II veteran, and Viola Fletcher (second right), oldest living survivor of the massacre, testify about the massacre’s ongoing impact before the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, on May 19, 2021. "I have lived through the massacre every day," Fletcher told lawmakers. "Our country may forget this history, but I cannot." © 2021 Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The administration of President Joe Biden has made slow progress protecting human rights in the United States,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


