Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: No End to Mounting Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Iranians gather during a protest after their province's river dried up due to drought and diversion, in the central city of Isfahan, on November 19, 2021.  © Fatmeh Nasr/ISNA/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian intelligence and judicial authorities continued their crackdown on dissent in 2021, while lawmakers passed and debated laws that further violate human rights, Human Rights Watch said in its World Report 2022. Over the past three years, security forces have responded to widespread protests stemming largely from economic rights issues with excessive and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Undertones: From ‘Satanic’ QR codes and ‘public enemies’, navigating the pandemic in Russia
~ US: Slow Progress on Human Rights
~ UK: Falling Short on Rights
~ Egypt: No End to Systematic Repression
~ Philippines: Presidential Candidates Should Address Rights
~ Thailand: Deepening Repression of Rights
~ China: Xi’s ‘New Era’ Marked by Rights Abuses
~ Malaysia: Rights Sharply Decline Amid Political Instability
~ Pakistan: Media, Critics Under Increasing Attack
~ Iraq: Impunity for Serious Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter