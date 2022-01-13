Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Falling Short on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Border Force officers assist 20 Syrian migrants aboard HMC Hunter after they were stopped as they crossed The Channel in an inflatable dinghy headed in the direction of England. © 2021 Press Association via AP Images (London) – The United Kingdom government policies and practices at home often showed scant regard for human rights in 2021, and its commitment to human rights in its foreign policy was inconsistent, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. “The UK government seems happy to jettison human rights at home when expedient, and its rights record…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Undertones: From ‘Satanic’ QR codes and ‘public enemies’, navigating the pandemic in Russia
~ US: Slow Progress on Human Rights
~ Iran: No End to Mounting Repression
~ Egypt: No End to Systematic Repression
~ Philippines: Presidential Candidates Should Address Rights
~ Thailand: Deepening Repression of Rights
~ China: Xi’s ‘New Era’ Marked by Rights Abuses
~ Malaysia: Rights Sharply Decline Amid Political Instability
~ Pakistan: Media, Critics Under Increasing Attack
~ Iraq: Impunity for Serious Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter