Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Presidential Candidates Should Address Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters march outside Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Aaron Favila (New York) – Candidates running in the May 2022 presidential elections in the Philippines should make human rights a priority issue, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. The next president, who will take office in late June, should reverse the rights-abusing policies of the Rodrigo Duterte administration. “The past six years of the Duterte administration have been an unmitigated disaster for human rights, namely the murderous ‘drug war,’…


