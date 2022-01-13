Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Deepening Repression of Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Pro-democracy demonstrators display the three-finger resistance symbol in Bangkok, Thailand, June 24, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit (New York) – The Thai government further repressed basic rights and cracked down on the youth-led democracy movement in 2021, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. “Thai authorities have prosecuted dissenters, violently dispersed peaceful protests, and censored news and social media,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Respect for human rights in Thailand has gone from bad to worse while the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Undertones: From ‘Satanic’ QR codes and ‘public enemies’, navigating the pandemic in Russia
~ US: Slow Progress on Human Rights
~ Iran: No End to Mounting Repression
~ UK: Falling Short on Rights
~ Egypt: No End to Systematic Repression
~ Philippines: Presidential Candidates Should Address Rights
~ China: Xi’s ‘New Era’ Marked by Rights Abuses
~ Malaysia: Rights Sharply Decline Amid Political Instability
~ Pakistan: Media, Critics Under Increasing Attack
~ Iraq: Impunity for Serious Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter