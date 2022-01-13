Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Xi’s ‘New Era’ Marked by Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese President Xi Jinping seen on a screen at a booth promoting winter sports ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at a trade fair in Beijing, China, September 5, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Ng Han Guan (New York) – The Chinese Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021, amid crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and the devastation of civil liberties in Hong Kong, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. The Chinese government’s heightened repression at home, and use of “hostage diplomacy” and confrontational “wolf-warrior diplomacy”…


© Human Rights Watch -


