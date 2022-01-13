Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Media, Critics Under Increasing Attack

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pakistani journalists and civil society activists take part in a demonstration called by the journalists’ union to condemn attacks on journalists, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 28, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed (New York) – Pakistan’s government in 2021 intensified its clampdown on the media, activists, and the political opposition in its efforts to stymie all criticism, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. Pakistan’s already beleaguered media came under intensified pressure from the authorities. The government, in August, proposed a new media…


© Human Rights Watch -


