Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Impunity for Serious Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman casts her vote in the general elections on October 10, 2021 at a polling place in Baghdad. © 2021 Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Iraqi government failed in 2021 to deliver on promises to hold to account those responsible for the abuse of protesters, activists, journalists, and critics of political elites and the Popular Mobilization Forces, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. The abuses included arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings. In this accountability vacuum, armed groups…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
