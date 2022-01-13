Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Backtracking on Rights Protections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Korean activists hold placards on discrimination against women during a protest to mark International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2021. Sign on the right says, “Expand female employment and hire without gender discrimination,” and the sign in the middle says “strengthen public responsibility for [child]care.”  © Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images (New York) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in weakened civil and political liberties and cracked down on North Korean rights activists operating in South Korea in 2021, Human Rights Watch said today…


© Human Rights Watch -


