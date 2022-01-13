Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Grave Rights Concerns Dismissed

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Activists hold placards during a demonstration in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 1, 2021, following the death of Bangladeshi writer Mushtaq Ahmed in prison after his arrest under the Digital Security Act. © 2021 Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League government dismissed concerns raised by the United Nations, donors, and nongovernmental organizations during 2021 over evidence of extrajudicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances by security forces, Human Rights Watch said in its World Report 2022. The authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Undertones: From ‘Satanic’ QR codes and ‘public enemies’, navigating the pandemic in Russia
~ US: Slow Progress on Human Rights
~ Iran: No End to Mounting Repression
~ UK: Falling Short on Rights
~ Egypt: No End to Systematic Repression
~ Philippines: Presidential Candidates Should Address Rights
~ Thailand: Deepening Repression of Rights
~ China: Xi’s ‘New Era’ Marked by Rights Abuses
~ Malaysia: Rights Sharply Decline Amid Political Instability
~ Pakistan: Media, Critics Under Increasing Attack
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter