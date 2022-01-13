Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Tightening the Screws on Speech

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant workers at a building construction site in Singapore, May 29, 2021. © 2021 Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – The Singapore government ramped up its all-encompassing control over speech and association in 2021 with a new law aimed at ostensible foreign interference, and unrelenting harassment and prosecutions of the few critical voices, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. “Singapore’s new Foreign Interference Act makes a dire situation for free expression and association even worse,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director…


© Human Rights Watch -


