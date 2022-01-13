Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Activists Face Sustained Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cambodian prisoners, including Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, arrive by prison truck at the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 18, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (New York) – The Cambodian government passed new rights-abusing laws expanding internet surveillance and censorship in 2021, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. Prime Minister Hun Sen’s authoritarian government continued its crackdown on activists, human rights defenders, the political opposition, and independent media. “Prime Minister…


© Human Rights Watch -


