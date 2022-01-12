Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Texting for wellness: Using digital mental health tools for support in another COVID-19 winter

By Tracie Risling, Associate Professor, Faculty of Nursing, University of Calgary
Gillian Strudwick, Scientist and Assistant Professor, Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto
Share this article
Research on how text messaging could provide mental health resources resulted in SaskWell, a texting service for people in Saskatchewan that provides 10 weeks of mental health and wellness prompts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Warehousing disabled people in long-term care homes needs to stop. Instead, nationalize home care.
~ Young, poor and vulnerable: delivery riders in France are demanding better wages and social protection
~ Black holes: we think we've spotted the mysterious birth of one
~ COVID: why T cell vaccines could be the key to long-term immunity
~ How the Vietnam War pushed MLK to embrace global justice, not only civil rights at home
~ Iranians demand justice on anniversary of airplane downing
~ 'Southern hospitality' doesn't always apply to Black people, as revealed in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
~ Why European defence cooperation still matters for the UK – despite Brexit
~ Why haven't petrol prices gone back down yet? A new business model might explain why
~ Africans and African-Americans would honour Martin Luther King by rekindling their bonds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter