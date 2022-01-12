Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warehousing disabled people in long-term care homes needs to stop. Instead, nationalize home care.

By Kelly Fritsch, Assistant Professor, Sociology and Anthropology and Director of the Disability Justice and Crip Culture Collaboratory, Carleton University
Fady Shanouda, Assistant Professor, Critical Disability Studies, Carleton University
We must support disabled people’s call to abolish long-term care and develop a national home care, palliative care and pharmacare system that funds and prioritizes their desire to live in communities.The Conversation


