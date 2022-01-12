Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black holes: we think we've spotted the mysterious birth of one

By Daniel Perley, Reader of Astrophysics, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
Astronomers are increasingly drawing back the curtains on black holes. In the past few years, we have finally captured actual photos of these fearsome creatures and measured the gravitational waves – ripples in spacetime – that they create when colliding. But there’s still a lot we don’t know about black holes. One of the biggest enigmas is exactly how they form in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Texting for wellness: Using digital mental health tools for support in another COVID-19 winter
~ Warehousing disabled people in long-term care homes needs to stop. Instead, nationalize home care.
~ Young, poor and vulnerable: delivery riders in France are demanding better wages and social protection
~ COVID: why T cell vaccines could be the key to long-term immunity
~ How the Vietnam War pushed MLK to embrace global justice, not only civil rights at home
~ Iranians demand justice on anniversary of airplane downing
~ 'Southern hospitality' doesn't always apply to Black people, as revealed in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
~ Why European defence cooperation still matters for the UK – despite Brexit
~ Why haven't petrol prices gone back down yet? A new business model might explain why
~ Africans and African-Americans would honour Martin Luther King by rekindling their bonds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter