Does a new study really show that hydroxychloroquine might be effective against omicron?

By Ben Krishna, Postdoctoral Researcher, Immunology and Virology, University of Cambridge
Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug controversially touted as a cure for COVID despite a lack of robust evidence, is creating renewed interest as a potential treatment for omicron.

The discussion has been sparked by a new study from the University of Glasgow, which is yet to be published in a scientific journal, that looks at how antibodies from vaccines block omicron from entering cells. The researchers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


