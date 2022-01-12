Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cover your face, wear a hat and stay hydrated to exercise safely through the winter

By Michael Kennedy, Associate professor, Kinesiology, Sport, and Recreation, University of Alberta
Share this article
Let’s face it, winter in Canada is a reality we can’t ignore. And for many of us, it means getting outside and into the cold for work, chores and exercise. But there are ways to improve your comfort and safety while being active outdoors in cold weather.

First off, “cold” is what physiologists (people who study human function and structure) call a “stressor,” which means your body recognizes cold as something it needs to accommodate to stay in homeostasis (when your body functions are steady).

We can immerse ourselves in different types of cold — including cold air and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Southern hospitality' doesn't always apply to Black people, as revealed in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
~ Why European defence cooperation still matters for the UK – despite Brexit
~ Why haven't petrol prices gone back down yet? A new business model might explain why
~ Africans and African-Americans would honour Martin Luther King by rekindling their bonds
~ Protected marine areas should serve nature and people: a review of South Africa's efforts
~ Time and trauma: what fetching water costs women and girls in Nairobi's informal settlements
~ From mercenaries to citizens: how the Nubians gained acceptance in Uganda
~ Does a new study really show that hydroxychloroquine might be effective against omicron?
~ Artemis 1: how this 2022 lunar mission will pave the way for a human return to the Moon
~ Beyond Cyrano de Bergerac's nose – the real man behind the swashbuckling hero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter