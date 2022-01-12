Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Disappointment and disbelief’ after Morrison government vetoes research into student climate activism'

By Philippa Collin, Associate Professor, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Brendan Churchill, ARC Research Fellow and Lecturer in Sociology, The University of Melbourne
Faith Gordon, Associate Professor in Law, Australian National University
Judith Bessant, Professor in School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Michelle Catanzaro, Senior Lecturer in Design / Senior Research Fellow (YRRC), Western Sydney University
Rob Watts, Professor of Social Policy, RMIT University
Stewart Jackson, Senior Lecturer, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Addressing urgent and complex problems such as climate change involves research across the full spectrum of society – and that includes Australia’s young people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


