Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Relax, Australia does not have (and is not likely to have) a shortage of food

By Stephen Bartos, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Australia does not have a food shortage. Supply has been disrupted in some locations due to staff absences caused by COVID, that’s all.

This is primarily a distribution problem, not a lack of food problem. Meat shortages may emerge (abattoirs are notorious COVID hot spots) but there are plenty of other types of food awaiting distribution.

Nonetheless, in places where large numbers of truck drivers and warehouse workers have the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


