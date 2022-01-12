A short history of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy – an indelible reminder of unceded sovereignty
By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Lynda-June Coe, PhD Candidate, Macquarie University
This year, the Aboriginal Tent Embassy is set to celebrate its 50th year of continuous occupation. Its presence is an ongoing call for land rights, sovereignty and self-determination.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 12, 2022